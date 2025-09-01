Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPB. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Graham Purdy sold 21,400 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $1,602,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,034,928.74. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Usher sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,668.75. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,291,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.76. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $102.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

