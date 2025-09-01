Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 310,531 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,151.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 152,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,856 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,555,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 178,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 134,810 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3%

UHS stock opened at $181.72 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

