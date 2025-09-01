US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Stake Cut by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $85.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.
Insider Activity at US Foods
In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
