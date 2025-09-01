US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Stake Cut by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $85.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

