Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $367.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $384.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.