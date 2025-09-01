Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $367.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $384.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

