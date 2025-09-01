Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.89 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

