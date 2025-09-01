VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF $CFO Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CFO opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.