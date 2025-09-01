Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 162.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,325 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

LPX opened at $95.21 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.