Walleye Capital LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZLAB

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 46,222.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,856 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $20,952,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $25,743,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%.The business had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $1,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at $18,654,059.88. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,710 shares of company stock worth $7,589,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

