Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. $SEATW

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SEATW stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

