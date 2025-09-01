Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 5.2%

BATS:ITB opened at $110.74 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.