Walleye Capital LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 97,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,208.12. This represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

