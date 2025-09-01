Walleye Capital LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited $ASA

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,673 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 354,169 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,534,040.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,040,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000,903.85. This trade represents a 9.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 831,317 shares of company stock worth $29,214,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

