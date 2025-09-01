Walleye Capital LLC Has $758,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 368.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,375 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 171.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Playtika by 15,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $3.71 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 83.90%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

