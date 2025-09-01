Walleye Capital LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,319 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 799.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Cosan Price Performance

NYSE CSAN opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. Analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

