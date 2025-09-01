Walleye Capital LLC Invests $675,000 in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $156.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

