Walleye Capital LLC Invests $790,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $65.07 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

