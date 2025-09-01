Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in Radware Ltd. $RDWR

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Radware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 506.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Down 2.5%

RDWR opened at $25.24 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDWR

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.