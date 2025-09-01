Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 162,188 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1,368.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 518.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,642 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,315.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

