Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 17,431 Shares of Radcom Ltd. $RDCM

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Radcom worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radcom by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radcom by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Radcom Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.68. Radcom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radcom from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Radcom Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

