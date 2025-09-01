Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. $STIM

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 337,539 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.33 on Monday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 156.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Neuronetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Neuronetics

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

