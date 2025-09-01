Walleye Capital LLC Sells 402,944 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. $ABEO

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 402,944 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.67. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 69,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $406,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,238.26. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alvino sold 13,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $76,724.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,696.72. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,626 shares of company stock worth $1,417,827 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

