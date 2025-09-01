Walleye Capital LLC Sells 50,745 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,745 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 13,386.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.64. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.63 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,951. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

