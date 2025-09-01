Walleye Capital LLC Takes $683,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

