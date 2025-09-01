Walleye Capital LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.0%
CVCO opened at $530.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.42. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.46 and a twelve month high of $549.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total transaction of $156,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,358.32. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cavco Industries Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
