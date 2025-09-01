Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 144,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,342.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 366,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,890.64. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $90,776.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,883.14. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

