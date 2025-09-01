Walleye Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5,137.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 265,187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 41,328.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 183,497 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4,755.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 164,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $15,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SSD opened at $190.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

