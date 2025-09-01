Walleye Trading LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Service Corporation International $SCI

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 451,068 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,067,983.17. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,073 shares of company stock worth $20,116,529. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.4%

SCI stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Service Corporation International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.