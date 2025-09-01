Walleye Trading LLC Has $244,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 304.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 235.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 87.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 95.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,928. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

