Walleye Trading LLC Invests $255,000 in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares $JNUG

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNUG. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $274,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $108.37.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

