Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,302.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,240.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.17. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,521.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,588.55. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
