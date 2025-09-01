Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 86,021 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 452,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $266.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

