Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.05 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $15.05 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 95.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

