Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,062 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 118.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.00 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,596.02. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. Jones Trading raised Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

