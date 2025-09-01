Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 33,535 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Western Union by 80.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 464.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Western Union and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

