Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 9,228 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,231 shares in the company, valued at $276,099.18. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.