Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,937 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,473.40. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ACAD

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.