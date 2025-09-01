Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Verastem, Inc. $VSTM

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Verastem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Verastem Price Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. Analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

In other news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,894.07. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,488 shares of company stock worth $127,149 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verastem

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.