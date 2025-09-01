Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,431,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 327,811 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 193.4% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $10.28 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

