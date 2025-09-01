WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of WEX worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after acquiring an additional 635,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,684.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 190,605 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 79.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 381,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5,562.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $18,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,753.60. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.