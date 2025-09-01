Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,840 ($105.87) and last traded at GBX 7,445 ($100.54), with a volume of 1211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,396.07 ($99.88).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 7,200 to GBX 7,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,800.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,891.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,328.31. The stock has a market cap of £33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,466.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company.

