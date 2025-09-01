Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Winmark worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $463.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.80. Winmark Corporation has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $466.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,925,016. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.