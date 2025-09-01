Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,789 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.45% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 245.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 108,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.62.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

