10,112 Shares in Diageo plc $DEO Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DEO opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

