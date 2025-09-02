13,566 Shares in Neogen Corporation $NEOG Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 102,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 90.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,064 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 212.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Neogen by 386.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Neogen Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

