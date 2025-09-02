1,430 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. The trade was a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.2%

HealthEquity stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

