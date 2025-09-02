15,123 Shares in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR $DAO Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 176,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 83.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Youdao by 754.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Youdao by 13,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:DAO opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.05%.The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

