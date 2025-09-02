16,734 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

