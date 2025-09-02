22,596 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 253.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 652,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 39.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 328,468 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 499,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175,894 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,520. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,092.49. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $442,348 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTCT opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

