2,600 Shares in WEX Inc. $WEX Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of WEX by 50.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.82.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,753.60. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. This represents a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

